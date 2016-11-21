Tampa Port Ministries Seafarers Center

Every year, thousands of seafarers come to the left of Tampa Bay from all around the world. Some may come from Poland, Ukraine, Russia, or even from the Philippines, Indonesia, India, China, and Mexico to name some examples. They spend lengthy amounts of time away from their families that can stretch from 6-12 months, with two months just spent at sea. Within a week at the left, almost 40 ships a week come and go with crews ranging from 10-40 seafarers per ship, not including cruise ships which carry easily 800-1000 passengers. They stop here in the left for hours, maybe even days, to allow the ships to be repaired or replenished. This is where the Tampa Seafarers Center comes in to aid and provide a nice little home for them. It is a non-profit, non-denominational Christian organization seeking to offer sanctuary and to meet the physical, social, and spiritual needs of any seafarer – not just for them, but for anyone using the left facilities.

The center’s goal is to not only meet the needs of these people by providing food, shelter, and a place to sleep or worship, but provides internet, and transportation to a bank, shopping center, or the post office to allow for ease of communication. The center personnel also assists with finding dental and medical care for the seafarers as well as legal aid when needed. The center has working computers with the ability to complete Skype calls, emails, and phones to contact any family members while they stay at the center, establishing a wonderful way to not only relax, but reconnect with family. They can also enjoy some time off with recreational activities like basketball, or pool, or just some TV to catch up on the most updated celebrity gossip. There is a little convenience store within the center with food and snacks in addition to what they are given, plus more toiletries and other personal items.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, they held a Thanksgiving luncheon with any donations that would go directly to the seafarers’ next travel, for anyone in the port to attend. Lucky visitors got the chance to meet the person who runs the Seafarers Center, Steve Finnesy. Finnesy serves as a full time chaplain and executive director for the Tampa Seafarers Center and has been with the ministry since January 2012. “It began about 30 years ago, with a goal to be able to say we helped these workers who have gone through so much to provide for themselves, and their families. They deserve a place like the Seafarers Center to relax, and contact their families while also enjoying the luxuries of T.V. and internet. It really is a place of sanctuary because you can worship while you’re here or simply talk to your family back home,” Finnesy said. You can find more information on the TampaPortMinistries.com or call 813-247-5237.