Rays season preview
April 21, 2017
The Tampa Bay Rays are entering this season as a potential contender in the American League Wild Card race, despite finishing last place in the American League East (68-94) in 2016. One reason why they have a chance to compete in the AL is by the offseason acquisitions they added to the roster and the successful development of young players. The Tampa Bay Rays added several players via signing and trades. Players like Colby Rasmus, Wilson Ramos, and Shawn Tolleson from the open market, and youngsters like Mallex Smith and Jose De Leon via trades.
The Rays will miss Logan Forsythe’s production, however, it might be worth it in the long run, as Jose De Leon is a future all-star in the Major Leagues. The Rays will move Brad Miller to second base to fill the hole left by Forysthe. Mille had a career year in his first season as a Ray. The Orlando native belted 30 long balls and picked up 81 RBIs. In addition, Drew Smyly is another major subtraction from the rotation. When Smyly was on point, he was one of the pitchers thought to be a CY Young candidate. It was a smart move to move his pricey salary ($6.8M), however, Smyly never really panned out the way the Rays would have liked, as he battled some big injuries.
The rotation is still the strongest point of the team, as it has been since the Joe Maddon era in Tampa. The rotation struggled last year due to the fact that Alex Cobb was recovering mostly the whole season from Tommy John’s surgery, and Chris Archer did not really get going until the second half of the season. I would not sleep on this rotation, as Chris Archer, Alex Cobb, Jake Odorizzi, Blake Snell, and most likely Matt Andriese are capable of being a top five rotation in all of the baseball.
Jose De Leon will most likely start the season in Triple-A, but he will be seen in a Rays uniform before the MLB All-Star Game.
The Rays offense will be much better and scarier than shown in past years. They hit home runs like crazy and finished sixth in baseball with 216 homeruns. That being said, they could be more disciplined at the plate after finishing 27th in on-base percentage (.307) and striking out 1,482 times.
Chad Mottola will have a full season to grow with his hitters, which should help improve those two stats and he replaced Derek Shelton midway through last year.
The Rays biggest challenge in the American League East will be the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.
