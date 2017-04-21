Tiffany Brown is a Staff Writer for The Hawkeye Tiffany Brown grew up with a passion for writing. Home schooled, she decided to start her college journey when the timing felt right. She enjoys blogging and reading nonfiction. She has an interest in journalism, writing YA fiction, and tweeting about hockey. When she’s not reading or writing, she likes to go boating with relatives and take dance classes. Contact: The Hawkeye HCC-Ybor Campus 2212 N. 15th Street Ybor City, FL 33605 Email: tbrown128@hawkmail.hccfl.edu Cell number: (813) 509-0986
Tiffany Brown, Staff
|Apr 21, 2017
|
Lightning’s trade season is all business (Story)
|Mar 23, 2017
|
Journey Through Pathless Woods (Story)
|Nov 21, 2016
|
Ybor city campus dance showcase (Story)