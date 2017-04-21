The student news site of Hillsborough Community College.

Tiffany Brown is a Staff Writer for The Hawkeye Tiffany Brown grew up with a passion for writing. Home schooled, she decided to start her college journey when the timing felt right. She enjoys blogging and reading nonfiction. She has an interest in journalism, writing YA fiction, and tweeting about hockey. When she’s not reading or writing, she likes to go boating with relatives and take dance classes.   Contact:   The Hawkeye HCC-Ybor Campus 2212 N. 15th Street Ybor City, FL 33605 Email: tbrown128@hawkmail.hccfl.edu Cell number: (813) 509-0986

Tiffany Brown, Staff

Apr 21, 2017
Lightning’s trade season is all business (Story)
Mar 23, 2017
Journey Through Pathless Woods (Story)
Nov 21, 2016
Ybor city campus dance showcase (Story)
