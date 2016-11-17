C.J. Ramone (real name Christopher Joseph Ward), from the legendary band the Ramones, has a new solo album coming out soon and sat down to talk about a bunch of things when he was recently on tour through Florida.

Throughout all his years of touring, the coolest thing that has ever happened just before the interview and occurred here in Florida. The girl who first introduced him to the music of the Ramones when he was a teenager now lives in Florida. He contacted her before he got to town and she came to the show and he thanked her for what she did to change his life.

In school, C.J.’s favorite course was science because he had a teacher who took interest in him and encouraged him to do his best. C.J. worked hard and said his teacher recognized that and gave him special project to do. English was another subject he enjoyed because he was good at it, especially the writing part. He attended a Catholic School and says he also did well in his Theology class because he also enjoyed it. He said that things now are great as far as being able to get information. When he was growing up, he had to spend hours at the library or going through encyclopedias, but now he and others can go on the internet and often learn firsthand from people in various fields. One example he gave is of one of the people he follows on Instagram who is a medic and she shares her experiences.

Before joining the Ramones, C.J. was in the Marines for six years and has a lot about and to the veterans who attend HCC. “They are probably the most motivated and well-trained people in the country and there’s only one percent of the U.S. population that serves.” As a veteran himself, C.J. said what frustrated him when he got out and even later is how he had a work ethic where he felt everyone should always be doing the best possible work but many other people did not have that ethic and he did not do well working with some of them. He also talked about how the suicide rate is really high amongst veterans and urges them to utilize the counseling services available, whether it be at the VA or at HCC.

Family is very important to C.J. and he is very proud of his children and the way they have grown up and interact with others. His son, recently graduated high schools and just started college. C.J. is especially proud of him and his accomplishments because it has been a struggle. His son is autistic so he had to work harder than many but he still has been able to accomplish great things and live a good life. C.J. works with Dan Spitz, another New York musician, with charities and awareness groups for autism, which is something that the S.P.A.R.K. Club on the Plant City campus is also involved with.