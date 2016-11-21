Peace for Prosper

The night of Nov. 14, a member within the Seminole Heights community handed out flyers during Vagabond Gita, hoping to raise awareness for a peaceful protest. The protest took place Nov. 15 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. the following day in front of Curtis Hixon Park next to the waterfront downtown.

The flyer urged all members within the community to take part in the peaceful protest in hopes to educate students and families of a larger danger. Friends and families gathered to hold colorful cardboard signs along the downtown roads and waterfront quoting “Choose solar NOT dirty oil,” “People over Profit,” and “Save Mother Nature.” “Tampa joined on Nov. 15 a Day Of Action that was taking place in all major U.S. cities to demand that Obama’s Army Corps of Engineers and incoming administration stop not just Sabal Trails construction, but Dakota Access Pipeline,” says Katie Daly, the event coordinator and woman behind the Facebook post that ignited the peaceful movement.

The community gathered together in efforts to spread awareness of the danger to our local waters and springs. Appreciation and gratitude was given by passing traffic throughout the duration of the protest fueling the community and protestors to truly make a difference. Daly states in her press release that state records show Spectra Energy’s investors include Florida Gov. Rick Scott, which has led to a conflict of interest amongst Florida residents; those residents accuse Gov. Scott of attempting a financial gain at the cost of preserving Florida’s natural wildlife and protecting the clean water and air. Megan Hawkins, one of the protest organizers, feels strongly about the efforts. “Some of us can do a little and some of us can do a lot. The little things add up to a lot if there are enough of us. Be the change we need!” Hawkins said. With efforts from Daly and organizers like Hawkins, there were at least a hundred water protestors in the streets of downtown Tampa and the interest kept growing. Arriving toward the final hours of the waterfront protest, it was astonishing seeing such support within the families and active young swimmers, teachers and local activists. This event, no matter the size, made a change and impact within the community.