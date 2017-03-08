The student news site of Hillsborough Community College.

Burgers and drag shows

Cedria Davis, Staff
March 8, 2017

Want to find a new spot for your girls? Have a birthday coming up? Well, go down Seventh Avenue and you will find this bomb of a place called Hamburger Mary’s. “The fried pickles are to die for!” Re’gine Washington says. She adds, “The drag queens are so pretty, and you will have the time of your life.” The vibes are positive and lively. Prices range from $11-$30 and the food is worth the price.

Drag queen shows take place Friday through Sunday and are available three times throughout the day. The show is not for children. So, no baby cousins or little sisters and brothers.

Parking is a challenge on weekends, so plan accordingly. It is also important that you make reservations. This place gets packed, especially for the shows. They do have things throughout the week such as Mega Wing Monday’s starting at 5 p.m., Tacos, and Tequila on Tuesdays at 5 p.m., Drag Queen Bingo on Tuesdays starting at 7:30 p.m. and Wild Wing Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m.

The drag queens you may meet there are Victoria V. Sommers, Jefferey Kelly, Amy DeMilo and Nicky Monet. Check this place out and you won’t regret it.

Burgers and drag shows