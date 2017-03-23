Free tutoring for HCC students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Every campus on HCC has an Academic Success Center where students can go for tutoring or to access computers for assignments.

On the Plant City Campus, the Success Center is open from Monday through Thursday and offers tutoring in Math, Chemistry, Anatomy, and Physiology, Microbiology and writing. There will often be tutors for other subjects, but they are not requested as much.

Debbie Taylor, the supervisor of the academic success center, says that students do not need an appointment for anything except the writing tutors. She also adds, “We go out of our way to try to help all problems and answer all questions. The center is here for everyone, some students go in regularly just to stay on top of their classes”.

Darlene Sabio, the Assistant to the Dean at Plant City, hires tutors who she knows will be able to work well with the other tutors and with the students. She checks their grades for the subjects they want to tutor to make sure they earned A’s in the subjects.

All the tutors are current or past HCC students, students and some are from USF that are very good at the subject matter. Some are even instructors that work on campus.

They know firsthand what is expected in classes and from various teachers, and are therefore able to provide the best help.

Many of the tutors also go to training courses on how to be a better tutor at the community college level. There are also many times when groups of students go into the Success Center to work together in an environment suited for learning.

Tutoring is included in tuition and focused on the classes at HCC, so there is no need for people to pay for an outside tutor.

Besides tutoring, there are 21 computers for students to use for almost anything. People can go use the math programs to do homework or get online help. They can write their papers in the center or even just surf the internet or check email.

Tutors and other staff members also help students enroll in classes each semester. On the Plant City campus, the Success Center is located in PADM 119.