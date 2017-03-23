Henry Rollins comes to Tampa Bay

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Henry Rollins had a Spoken Word Tour stop in Clearwater Jan. 11. Fans may know him for his performance as AJ Weston in FX’s “Sons of Anarchy.” However, Rollins is also an ardent world traveler and has been to all seven continents and over one hundred countries.

In his travels, he has also been able to perform for the troops on multiple occasions with the United Service

Organization. The majority of his spoken word shows revolves around his travels and experiences and this stop was no exception.

He also talked about people he had met that inspired him, and also provided some advice for college students. “I am glad they are in school. I hope they get what they want out of it. If you’re interested in the technical aspect [of entertainment, especially concerning broadcasting and video production], school would be a great place to get skills.”

Rollins has a lot to say about world awareness and travel. For example, he believes actual travel is so much more important for learning than just reading about different cultures because people can truly see what life is like beyond their own reality.

Rollins thinks there are certain things students should know about other cultures and has some advice for students traveling to foreign countries. Rollins believes students need to be polite wherever they go, “and the western model isn’t always the way to do it.”

He goes on to say people may think they are being polite and are even trying to be polite, but that is not how their behavior is perceived outside of the United States.

People should read a lot about where they are going and then indicate to the local people that they understand where they are.

He has met people all over the world and has found the majority of them to be friendly. His favorite place he has visited has been Afghanistan, as he is fascinated with the toughness of the people, and his least favorite place is North Korea because he feels the people are treated so badly.

He wants to someday travel to New Guinea; he has tried but the weather has always been poor when he was able to go. Places he wants to return to include Antarctica, Tibet, Laos and Vietnam.

Rollins is inspired by amazing people from around the world. “Their generosity and charisma is at times overwhelming. I was just in South Africa, where I always meet extraordinary people. My inspiration always comes from humans and their good deeds.”

You can follow his podcast on Henryrollings.com.