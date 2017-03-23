The student news site of Hillsborough Community College.

Journey Through Pathless Woods

JOSH BROWN/STAFF

Tiffany Brown, Staff
March 23, 2017

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go for a swim without getting into the water? Have you wondered what it’s like to explore the colors of the sea without having to actually know how to swim? The Pathless Woods exhibit at the Ringling Museum of Art offers the fulfillment of all this wondering.

Entering the exhibit, there is a greeting of colors, streaming from the ceiling that seems to fade into each other. The exhibit creates a sense that there is forestry ahead.

Once inside the ribbons, however, the forest seems to turn into a sea. Walking through the colorful ribbons, the outside world momentarily slips away. There is an illusion of lightness that takes over and turns the Pathless Woods into a feeling of deep sea waters.

Swimming through the ribbons, there is a sense of peace but also intrigue. There is a calmness in the midst of the ribbons, but also a moment of fascination.

Two Pathless Woods explorers, Erin and Joe, both from Gainesville, Florida, described the feeling of being in the midst of the ribbons as being “like a kid in a candy store.” At some point during the exploration, it does look as if jelly beans are falling from the ceiling.

Photo opportunities are available inside the exhibit. The ribbons give a fun backdrop, or interesting material to pose with, for those looking to refresh their online social profile photos. It is also a good opportunity for photographers looking to practice with unusual elements.

Take a stroll through the Pathless Woods. Discover the colors and decide if it feels more like a forest or the deep sea, or some-thing very different such as, perhaps, a candy store.

The exhibit that is free to explore on Mondays, and $5 for students the rest of the week. It is available through early May.

For further information, go to https://www.ringling. org/events/pathless-woods

Journey Through Pathless Woods