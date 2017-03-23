Swipe right for safety

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The internet has evolved drastically over the last 20 years. It has provided a simpler way to research information, shop online, and connect with people all over the world. It has even helped people with their love lives all within the simple touch of their finger-tips.

There are count-less online dating sites throughout the internet for those who are single and ready to mingle.

Regardless of what some might say, many people feel that there is absolutely nothing wrong with turning to the inter-net for romance.

Right now, Tinder is probably one of the most popular dating apps available and it works with a swipe of your finger.

It was released Sept. 12, 2012, and it has created a swift and accessible way to find the person you like with just the swipe of your finger.

Tinder finds people around your general location and allows you to swipe right for “yes”, or left for “no”.

The idea of swiping left or right based on someone’s looks can seem superficial, but the whole point of the app is to find a person you find attractive and you can’t do that if you don’t like what you see.

You can also learn a little about the person from the bio in their profile.

Once you have found a match and you’ve been texting for a while, you can decide that it’s time to set up that date.

This is when it’s important to be clear of one another’s intentions.

While some use Tinder for casual hookups, others may use it for finding a potential partner, while still others might just be looking for people to hang out with. It’s best to put your intentions down on your bio to save yourself a lot of time and trouble.

Once the two of you have decided that you want to meet, it’s important to be smart and careful.

When arranging a place to meet for the first time, be sure it’s in a public, crowded place like the mall, a restaurant or you’re local Starbucks. It doesn’t have to be expensive; the point is to get to know each other and to be safe while also enjoying each other’s company.

Another safety pre-caution to take into consideration is to always tell someone when and where you’re going. It certainly doesn’t hurt to have someone else know where you are.

The dating world can be harsh at times. You may find that the person you thought you might hit it off with doesn’t have any interest in you whatsoever or vice versa. You may find that the two of you don’t have much in common to begin with despite the bios. There may be awkward silences as the two of you sit over coffee wondering what to talk about.

Perhaps your date went exceedingly well and you continue to go out two or three more times until you stop hearing from them altogether. The point is that dating is tedious and sometimes nerve wracking, but amongst the distress, you gain experience, you learn from your mistakes, and you even grow more confident.

There is someone out there for everyone; it’s up to you to find them.