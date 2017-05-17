Tommy Ortiz’s quest to be the next Spielberg

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Hillsborough Community College is full of profound students in various fields. From nursing, to technology, to performing arts, the possibilities are endless when it comes to success.

Tommy Ortiz is an HCC student that drives from passion, creativity and talent. Ortiz has wanted to be a director for almost six years and was inspired by the 2011 film Super 8, directed by J.J. Abrams.

One of his inspirations in the film industry is Steven Spielberg. He is currently in his first year, studying filmmaking and already he has accomplished so much. In high school, he directed a documentary for Brandon High School’s 100th year anniversary. He also starred in the short films, The Watch, and Daddy Fell into the Pond.

Ortiz is also a spokesman for a podcast on Hawk Radio, Party Pastime. On the show, which airs every Friday at 4:00 p.m. on Hawk Radio, he discusses the latest in entertainment such as movies, television shows and even video games. “I’ve always been a fan of entertainment discussion based podcasts,” Ortiz admits. “I always wanted to start my own but I did not know where to start,” he adds. When Ortiz found out that the HCC Ybor campus had a radio station, he signed up. Party Pastime has been on air for two months and will continue over the course of the summer, stretching their air time to two hours instead of one.

For those who wish to host a podcast of their own, Ortiz has some good advice: “Don’t start too big, if an opportunity comes up for experience in that field, take it.”