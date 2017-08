is a SforJared Kleinkopf, 29, was born and raised in small town Iowa and has lived in Tampa for four years. He served six years in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a Staff Sergeant in the security forces career field. He is currently pursuing a degree in Mass Communication at Hillsborough Community College. Kleinkopf enjoys covering and following economics, politics, and sporting events and plans to pursue a career in one of these areas. In his free time, he enjoys following the stock market, assisting others with financial advice, and volunteering with the Tampa Red CrossHCC-Ybor Campus 2212 N. 15Street Ybor City, FL 33605 Email: jaredbkleinkopf@gmail.com Cell Number: (813) 415-4975