Some like it hot at Pinellas Pepper Fest

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you like hot, then check out the Pinnellas Pepper Fest. Deanne Kilbourne, was visiting with her husband Jim, and shared, “We come to the Pinellas Pepper fest every year, we like hot food, hot sauce, hot peppers.”

Hundreds of guest come here each year for the spicy food, live music and of course the peppers. Frank Hopson, a vendor at the festival, has over a hundred hot sauces available to sample. He said, “if you like hot stuff this is the place to come. We’ve got over 40 different hot sauce vendors, and everybody going to have something you’re going to like.”

The annual pepper fest has been held at the England Brothers Park in Pinellas Park for the past 17 years. The festival is host to dozens of vendors each with their own spicy creations that you can sample and buy.

The festival also has an amateur hot sauce competition. Reyna Martin is the event coordinator, and she said,” people come in and bring in their own hot sauce that they made in their kitchen and then compete against each other.”

With tons of blazing hot sauces and mouth burning competitions to experience, the annual Pinellas Pepper Fest will certainly spice up your weekend. For more information visit: www.pinellaspepperfest.com.