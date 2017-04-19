Java rejuvenation in Plant City

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

College is probably the busiest time of anyone’s life. As college students, we are constantly studying for exams and writing essays. Most of the time we’re stay­ing up late passed midnight to absorb as much knowl­edge as we can to prepare us for our careers in the future.

With all those late night crams and early morning classes, we are in desper­ate need of an energy boost to get us through the day. Thanks to coffee, we can get the job done. Most col­lege students are spending their time at coffee shops because not only does it provide an endless menu of lattes, cappuccinos, and espressos, but also it pro­vides us with a nice, sooth­ing environment so that we are able to work on our term paper while also listening to indie rock. Not to mention their free Wi-Fi. Of course, it’s not for everyone.

While some don’t mind the hustle and bustle of the baristas grinding the coffee beans or the name hollering when a customer’s drink is ready, others aren’t fans of the background noises, but rather they prefer the si­lence of their local or cam­pus library.

If mocha lattes and mid­terms are your thing, then check out Krazy Kup locat­ed in downtown Plant City. Josh Trunzo, one of the co-owners of the vintage cof­fee shop says that he and his family have always dreamed of opening a cof­fee shop.

So, when they found the opportunity, they took ac­tion immediately. Krazy Kup opened October 2013 and has been a success ever since. Friday nights they have bands performing in the Lounge on the second floor. The interior of the shop has a unique look to it. The brick walls are cov­ered with a collection of an­tiques that belong to Trun­zo’s father.

It’s like going back in time to the early 1960s with vintage posters of old films and rock bands. In the back room, a jukebox sits pa­tiently to be played, free of charge and, no, don’t pull a Fonzie and bang it with your fist.

The televisions in both the main room and back room plays old, black and white cartoons like Betty Boop and Mickey Mouse. There are so many comfy chairs and sofas to lounge around in so you can feel comfortable while working on that agonizing five-page essay.

Instead of going to any old regular Starbucks, try something different and vis­it this one of a kind coffee shop.

A java rejuvenating ex­perience awaits you, so hop on the espresso express at the Krazy Kup and order yourself a delicious dirty mocha krappe. Try their chocolate chip cookies; the chocolate practically bleeds in your mouth. The only downfall about this place is that it’s closed on Sundays and Mondays, so take ad­vantage and treat yourself to a trip with your friends.