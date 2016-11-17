Moonlight Market in Seminole Heights

Moonlight Market is a local monthly event for Tampa natives. Red Star Rock Bar promotes Moonlight Market the last Monday of every month, with live entertainers and local musicians. Multiple vendors sell and display original pieces, such as clothing, artwork, jewelry, and incents. The local members of the community cater to display and perfectly craft organic candles, oils, hemp woven bags, totes, and tapestries. The Moonlight Market is animal friendly; Red Star Rock Bar allows pups and small pets, including bunnies, to attend and enjoy with guests. Moonlight Market is something you can not only plan for in the midst of a busy schedule, but something to look forward to as well. Tasty beverages are provided, whether you are the legal drinking age and you want to enjoy Moonlight’s happy hour, or you would rather partake in organic tea and fresh brewed coffee. Moonlight Market is young, hip, and full of positive energy. The Moonlight Market targets any and all who are local to the Tampa area, as well as those who enjoy planning a night out with lots of culture, people and live music.

Melanie Posner says, “people coming together to love and support others is an amazing feeling, that’s what Moonlight Market does for the local Tampa community.” Moonlight Market, to her, is inspiration for college students.