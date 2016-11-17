Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Virtual Reality has been an ambition since the increase of technological power. Since the 1980s, action movies have predicted the popularity of virtual reality as real life simulations. In the 1990s, Nintendo’s first attempt of VR was the Virtual Boy; a heavy red and black eye sore that gave video gamers migraines and had a small library of games. In 2015, the world was introduced to a much better form of VR, the Oculus Rift.

VR was a thing of the future, and there were failures to overcome, but now VR is reality. And with the recent popularity of VR, PlayStation jumped on the VR popularity train and introduced to the world their latest gaming experience: the PlayStation VR. There is the Oculus Rift, the HTC Vive, Samsung devices, and now the PlayStation VR.

Sony allowed people to demo the latest experience at their local Best Buy or GameStop, and the Hawkeye has experienced the future of gaming. One of the staff members of the Hawkeye got a chance to try out the PS VR (PlayStation VR) and was amazed with the new future of gaming and how far video gaming has come. From the old school experience of sitting down in front of a TV, to now actually simulating the inside of the video gaming world the gaming industry has created something astonishing.

The PS VR will come with a kit that will sell for $800, but for those who already have a console, the VR headset will cost only $400, a cheaper alternative to the Oculus Rift and HTC Vine. The kit consists of a variety of materials: the VR headset, the VR headset connector cables, an HDMI and USB cable, stereo headphones, AC power cord and adaptor, one PS4 controller, the PlayStation Move wands and the PlayStation Camera.

Games for the PlayStation VR include Batman: Arkham VR, Star Wars Battlefront: Rough One X-Wing Missions, Resident Evil VII, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, Ace Combat 7, and more!

PlayStation VR was released on October 13, and is anticipated to be a Christmas seller. For more information on the PS VR, visit https://www.playstation.com/en-us/explore/playstation-vr/